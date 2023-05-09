BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem say a Florida man scammed a Chinese citizen studying at Lehigh University out of $50,000.

Bowen Lyu, 24, is charged with theft by deception and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, according to court paperwork.

The Bethlehem Police Department received a report of wire fraud from the Lehigh University student in May 2022. The student said that in late April he got a phone call from a person claiming to be a law enforcement official from China.

The person, later identified as Lyu, told the student that he had intercepted a package the student had sent to China, which contained items related to money laundering, court documents say. The student was told he would be arrested if he didn't return to China as soon as possible.

The student was directed to send $150,000 via wire transfer to resolve the issue, according to court paperwork. The student said he ultimately wired $50,000 to Lyu.

The student said that during a Skype conversation with Lyu he began to realize it may be a scam, but the $50,000 had already been transferred, court documents say.

The student provided police officers with banking information Lyu provided him, which indicated the money was transferred to an account in Lyu's name, according to city police. Authorities obtained search warrants for the bank records and confirmed the account was in Lyu's name, according to court paperwork.