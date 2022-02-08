LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Chipotle restaurant property on Route 248, near the Northampton Crossing shopping center, has been sold for $4.3 million.
The sale of the former BB&T Bank building at 3704 Easton-Nazareth Highway (Route 248) was recorded by Northampton County on Feb. 3. The building is in Lower Nazareth Township and the Nazareth Area School District.
Chipotle, known for burritos, tacos and salads, converted the building into a restaurant after Lower Nazareth approved the land use early last year.
The property covers 1.3 acres. The buyer is listed by the county as Easton Chip 9 Pooh, a limited liability company. Easton Chip 9 Pooh is based at the address of Claridge's, an apartment building in midtown Manhattan. The seller was another limited liability company, named for the site of building.
The location was also once owned by Nazareth National Bank & Trust Co. After multiple mergers, what was once Nazareth National became part of BB&T, which now operates under the Truist brand.
The restaurant at 3704 Easton-Nazareth Highway is one of almost 2,900 outlets of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Chipotle owns and operates all of its restaurants. The chain has nearly 95,000 employees, according to its website.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CMG. Shares were at $1,452.94 in early trading today. The company's market capitalization is $41.7 billion.