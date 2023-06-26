Chrin Cos.'s proposal for 256 apartments at the old V7 driving range, and Kay Builders' plan for 108 homes on Farmersville Road will not be considered at the 7 p.m. meeting.

Two big developments that would bring 364 new homes to Bethlehem Township have been pulled from Monday's Planning Commission agenda.

Both were taken off the agenda at the request of the developers, who want more time to prepare. No date has been set for when they will be back before the commission.

The Chrin development sketch plan showed 12 apartment buildings, plus a clubhouse and pool, at the southeastern intersection of William Penn Highway and Route 33. The eastern edge of the 16.9-acre development would be Hope Road.

Kay Builders' plan for Miller Farms had been reviewed earlier. The developer cut the total units back from 166 and dropped a plan for apartments on the site, leaving just single-family homes and townhouses.

Both projects have led to objections from residents, but development is decided by land ownership and zoning, not referendum.

When a plan to put 220 apartments on the site of the former Bethlehem Drive-In was discussed in March 2022, township attorney Jim Broughal said that just not liking a plan is not a reason for the township to deny it.

"You have to state chapter and verse of what provisions of the zoning and subdivision or stormwater ordinance the developer failed to meet," Broughal said. "You can't just say, `I don't like it.'"

News of the Kay Builders' plan for 3107 Farmersville Road was also unpopular, with neighbors complaining about the loss of open space and views of cows.

Planning Commission Chairman Les Walker noted that property rights generally end at the property line.

"When you bought the home, you didn't buy the view," he said.

The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission will still meet Monday at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 4225 Easton Ave., but with a much smaller agenda.

The agenda is available on the township website and is subject to change.