BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem, the annual holiday market, will return for its 29th year beginning Friday, Nov. 19, according to a news release from ArtsQuest.
The market, presented by Univest Financial®, will run for five weeks through Sunday, Dec. 19.
“The reopening of Christkindlmarkt is an important part of the economy during the holiday season in the Christmas City and surrounding region,” Kassie Hilgert, President & CEO of ArtsQuest, said.
“Christkindlmarkt is not only a lifeline for the crafters and vendors, but it is a tradition for families in the Lehigh Valley and visitors from across the world. We are proud to play a role in the rich history of the city of Bethlehem.”
Christkindlmarkt features dozens of artisans offering thousands of unique, handmade gifts and holiday items, including the premier German ornament manufacturer Käthe Wohlfahrt.
While visitors shop, they can also pick from a variety of food and dining options, visit with St. Nicholas and enjoy live entertainment from Lehigh Valley performers, ArtsQuest said.
The market will run Friday - Sunday the first two weeks (Nov. 19 – 21, 26-28) and then Thursday - Sunday the last three weeks (Dec. 2-5, 9-12 and 16-19).
Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. More details will be announced throughout the fall. A complete list of vendors and ticket information will be posted soon on ChristmasCity.org.