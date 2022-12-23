BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest’s Christkindlmarkt celebrated two milestones this year – 30 years in the business and with record attendance, too.

The annual Bethlehem attraction welcomed 107,272 attendees to this year’s market, breaking 2019’s record of around 95,000 visitors.

“We thank all our partners, sponsors, donors, volunteers and supporters who contributed to the magic and merriment here in Christmas City”, said Kassie Hilgert, President and CEO of ArtsQuest.

The 2022 festival featured more than 215 vendors this year.

“The crowds were amazing,” Barbara Talijan of Owl Be Beading said. “I love the people, especially the ones who come back year-after-year and have become friends. I love being a part of family traditions.”

All those people mean a lot of food, too, and ArtsQuest says early indications show food and beverage sales were up significantly when compared to 2021.

After all that food, many patrons enjoyed the Ice Rink at SteelStacks, which will remain open through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Christkindlmarkt 2023 is scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 17.

Christkindlmarkt was recently voted one of the top two markets in 2022’s USA TODAY/10Best Holiday Market competition.