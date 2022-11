BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Christkindlmarkt opens Friday at 10 a.m. in Bethlehem. The even will run until December 18, 2022.

Ali Reid is on-sight at Christkindlmarkt, previewing what is in store for shoppers, families, and their children.

Christkindlmarkt has food, entertainment, lots of fun crafts, and of course there is all the shopping for the holiday season.

There is also the ice rink at the Steel Stacks, and plenty of outdoor decorations for perfect holiday photos.