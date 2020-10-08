BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's Christkindlmarkt is back for another season, though starting much earlier this year thanks to the pandemic.
Crews have been working hard to get everything set up for the grand opening Thursday morning.
Nearly 300 people bought tickets in advance for opening day, as the holidays kick into gear a bit earlier than usual.
"It is never too early for the holidays if you are living in Bethlehem, the Christmas City. This is a great time to come out and support restaurants, and support these up to 60 small businesses that are relying on folks to help them get through the holidays," said Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO of ArtsQuest.
The event is going to look a little different this year, but event officials say the holiday spirit will still be in full swing.
"It's outside, and there's social distancing and there's masks," said Nicole Heverly.
You can say goodbye to those heated tents, but maybe that's not such a bad thing.
"It'll be an authentic European outdoor holiday market," Hilgert said.
"We are trying to satisfy those palettes and get people excited and make them want to stay around and enjoy all of the vendors we've got here," said Martin Durbin, director of operations for Levy Restaurants at ArtsQuest.
The food isn't going away, the drinks are here to stay, and the vendors you know and love are back.
"We are on our 21st year being here, and the fact with the pandemic and not knowing if we were gonna have a Christmas market, it is super exciting to be here in October," said Jodi Hunter and Kathe Wohlfhart.
The earlier opening isn't slowing things down.
"We like coming twice a week just to people watch. We like to sit at the bar, have something to eat, and watch the people. That's what we like to do," said Dennis Kollar, who was first in line Thursday morning.
ArtsQuest is hoping for a good turnout over the next eight weekends, as the organization has lost over $15 million in revenue this year.