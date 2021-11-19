BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's already Christmas in the Christmas City.
Christkindlmarkt opened Friday at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, and the city's tree lighting is set for Friday night.
Christkindlmarkt brings together about 160 vendors, more than 100 of which are from Pennsylvania.
"Ecstatic to be back. The crowds look good. So far, this seems like a normal opening Friday for me," said George Gilreath, owner of Casa De Jorge Salsa of Bethlehem.
It's a poignant holiday season as we come out of COVID.
"ArtsQuest was hit hard, but so many other business were, so Christkindlmarkt isn't about us, it's really a lifeline for these businesses," said Nicole Harrell, with ArtsQuest.
Christkindlmarkt is open Friday-Sunday for the next two weekends, then Thursday-Sunday in December, until Dec. 19.