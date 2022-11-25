CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - With online shopping becoming more and more popular, you'd think less people are inclined to go out on Black Friday. But for Leah Gaydos and her family, going out every single year is a must.

"Its a tradition that we get up at 4 o'clock in the morning," said Gaydos. "It's strictly tradition and female bonding."

This family is actually so dedicated, they get up at the crack of dawn to do this.

"I woke up at 3:30 this morning. I was being yelled at to be in the car at 4:32," said Gaydos.

Once they're in the car, it's a mad dash to hit as many stores as they can throughout the Valley.

"Ulta, Target, Dick's, Petco, Coach, Michael Kors," said Gaydos.

Their trek even led them to the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, where there's more than just shopping to be done.

"We're giving away blankets, coffee mugs, umbrellas, we have stuff for the kids, sunglasses, rubber ducks," said Natalia Stezenko, General Manager of Promenade Shops.

"You spin the wheel, whatever you land on you win."

Shoppers who needed a break from swiping that credit card could check out all the fun happening on the Promenade's patio, from prizes, to Christmas Carols, to games, and flames.

And it was all rain or shine.

"Even though it's been drizzling on and off this morning the turnout has been fantastic," said Stezenko.