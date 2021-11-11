BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Christmas is early this year in Bethlehem.
The Christmas City Village opened a week ahead of time, bringing 11 new vendors outdoors to Main Street.
"We've got a bunch of artisans that are selling, we've got oils, we've got soaps, bath bombs, we've got pet supplies, candles, jewelry, beef jerky. So much exciting stuff that just supplements the shopping experience here in the historic district," said Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager Tammy Wendling.
Wendling says they bumped it up to give businesses more time to rebound from COVID.
"Now is the time to really show some love and give some attention to these smaller businesses," Wendling said.
Businesses like Steel City Plant Company.
"We started Steel City Plant Company one year ago this week. This was our launch, so we started as a pop-up shop here at Christmas City Village," said owner Angie Delgrosso.
Delgrosso launched the business last year in one of the huts at the Christmas City Village. She did so well, she opened a brick-and-mortar store on Main Street six months later.
"Just so excited to be back to our roots," Delgrosso said.
The village is open Monday Through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
"You can literally find anything you want here in the historic district," Wendling said.
The Downtown Bethlehem Association is also hosting a variety of wine, beer, and food trails, as well as other activities, to make sure it is bustling downtown this holiday season.