BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Christmas came to Bethlehem's Main Street a little early this year.

The Hallmark Channel sent Santa and "Cindy Lou Who" from Dr. Seuss to deliver some gifts to the city's visitor's center Wednesday morning.

Mayor J. William Reynolds was there to accept.

Inside one of the boxes was a plaque, which celebrates Bethlehem's status as a "Hallmark Holiday Hometown."

Last Christmas, the Hallmark Channel featured Main Street on its live Christmas Cam, and it's still up for this year.