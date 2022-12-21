PALMER TWP., Pa. - It's always nice to drive through a neighborhood and see that one house that really takes holiday lighting to the next level. But one man in Palmer Township does so much, folks actually travel hours out of their way to see it.

Many decorate their homes nicely for the holidays, but one brightly-lit house in Palmer Township literally turns heads.

David Rotondo says he's been decorating his home to the nines for the past 18 to 20 years. He also owns Dave's Pool & Pond Service in Easton. He says he started putting a sign up of his business in front of the brightly-decorated house because his customers couldn't believe he was the owner of that house.

"My customers who go, 'Oh, you got to see this Christmas display. It's amazing.' And they would show me pictures. I'm like, It's my house. No, it's not. I'm like, yeah, it's my house. 'No, it's not.'"

He says he does this for himself, and mostly by himself.

"My best friend-slash-worker helps me a lot during the day. That's about it."

But he also does it for the community.

"Doing this, the smiles and you know, like the people coming up," he said. "And you know, telling me their stories."

And year after year, the community shows up, to see what's new. But not just the Palmer Township community.

Megan Budd visits with her husband and kids every year. They make the drive all the way from Asbury, N.J., just to see the house and its decorations.

"The kids love it every year, and look forward to it," she said.

Budd says her family's been coming for almost a decade.

"Since I swear, she was a baby, and she's going to be 10 in May," Budd said about her daughter.

Families like Budd's, who've come for more than a decade, tell 69 News the house has long been a fixture. But each year, it seems to grow a little more.

"A lot of it's made possible by donations," Rotondo said. "Like a customer bought me the cappuccino machine, he bought me the popcorn machine, he bought me my combo heater."

Now he's got a space to stay warm, while serving up free popcorn, cappuccino and hot chocolate.

"I've been paying it forward," Rotondo said. "I never asked for no money for nothing."

Donations also help keep everything up and running.

"I honestly don't look at my electric because I don't want to know," he said. "I'm just on a budget, a budget of $750 a month for the year."

The decorated back of the house is brand new this year. Rotondo says he just finished it two weeks ago. He mentioned a couple neighbors were complaining about the foot traffic, so he added extra walking space on his own property.

Weather permitting, the lights and decorations will be up through New Year's Day.