BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's "Christmas Huts on Main" program is looking to give the downtown economy a needed boost amid the pandemic.
Holiday-themed shopping huts are set up in the Main Street area. Vendors and artisans offer a wide array of products.
"We've been making a lot of connections with the people that came through. There's a calling now for alternative healing and I offer various modalities in that arena, and the people of Bethlehem are amazing," said Jason Negrin, of Artisan Oils.
The "Christmas Huts on Main" are open Thursday through Sunday, until December 27.
The Downtown Business Association is encouraging visitors to also visit local shops, restaurants and museums.