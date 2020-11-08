BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's "Christmas Huts on Main" program is looking to give the downtown economy a needed boost amid the pandemic.

Holiday-themed shopping huts are set up in the Main Street area. Vendors and artisans offer a wide array of products.

"We've been making a lot of connections with the people that came through. There's a calling now for alternative healing and I offer various modalities in that arena, and the people of Bethlehem are amazing," said Jason Negrin, of Artisan Oils.

The "Christmas Huts on Main" are open Thursday through Sunday, until December 27.

The Downtown Business Association is encouraging visitors to also visit local shops, restaurants and museums.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.