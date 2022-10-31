U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

The giant Christmas tree is being assembled at Town Square, in front of Starbucks, and greenery and red ribbons were on light posts.

The shell of the tree was up by Halloween.

The shopping center is preparing for its holiday season, kicking off with a tree-lighting event on Nov. 19 and the arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The Promenade's other holiday traditions will also be back this year, including pictures with Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides and the Olde Towne Carolers.