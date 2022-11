BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's SouthSide Art District is celebrating the holidays.

It all kicks off with the Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. Saturday night.

This year's Christmas tree is hosted by Touchstone Theatre on their outdoor Barrio Stage.

Dave Fry will open the event with holiday tunes.

Cast members from Touchstone Theatre will follow with a preview performance of their 23rd annual "Christmas City Follies" show.