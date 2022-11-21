ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony early next month.

The “Allentown Tree Lighting Ceremony - Powering the Season presented by PPL” will take place Saturday, December 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the ArtsPark in downtown Allentown, according to a news release from the city.

The city is teaming up with the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance and PPL for the event.

Festivities include musical performances, dance acts, horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, hot cocoa, smores making, a photo booth and appearances by Pip the Mouse, MeLVin, and Santa Claus.

The William Allen Dance Team, the Dieruff Band and Dieruff Jazz Band will be the featured performers.

The Lehigh Valley Marine Corp. Toys for Tots will also be in attendance to distribute free toys to children on a first come, first served basis. All activities are free, except for local vendor holiday treat sales.

For the first time, the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance and PPL will host an essay competition open to all 5th graders in the Allentown School District leading up to the event. The topic of the essay is “Why Do You Love Allentown?" The winner of the competition will assist Mayor Matt Tuerk, PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond and Santa Claus in lighting Allentown’s tree.

The ceremony is sponsored by the City of Allentown, PPL, City Center Allentown, GOLD Credit Union, Gross McGinley, and Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

TREE LIGHTING SCHEDULE OF ENTERTAINMENT

4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – Performances from William Allen High School and Dieruff High School

4:45 p.m. – Santa arrives on a fire truck with PPL Electric Utilities truck following along

5 p.m. – Tree lighting program with Mayor Matt Tuerk, PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond, Santa, and ASD student

5:15-7 p.m. – More performances from various local organizations