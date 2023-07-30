ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Christmas Tree Shops in Allentown will shut it doors for good on Sunday, but not before hosting a big closing sale.

The store, located at 916 Airport Center Road, will offer at least 30% off storewide on kitchen and bath items, wedding merchandise, storage & organization and more, according to a press release.

Outdoor furniture, garden and entertainment items are also at least 30% off.

Christmas and Americana décor is at least 60% off, and all other holiday décor is at least 70% off.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.