ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's Christmas Tree Shops will shut it doors for good on Sunday, but not before hosting a big closing sale.

The store at 916 Airport Center Drive in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, will be done at its close today, according to the company that is disposing of the chain's assets. The final sale is being promoted as a "November in July" event.

"Black Friday Savings are now happening at Christmas Tree Shops!" a statement Friday from Hilco Global said, referring to the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season.

According to a press release, the store will offer at least 30% off storewide on kitchen and bath items, wedding merchandise, storage & organization and more.

Outdoor furniture, garden and entertainment items are also at least 30% off. Christmas and Americana décor is at least 60% off, while all other holiday décor is at least 70% off.

If shoppers find an item with multiple sticker prices on it, the store will honor the lowest price marked.

The Christmas Tree Shops chain, which operated in 20 states, filed for bankruptcy protection in May. After not finding a buyer, owner Handil Holdings chose to liquidate.

Handil acquired Christmas Tree Shops, known as CTS, in 2020 from Bed Bath & Beyond. That retail chain said in April that it would shut down.

Even as it disappears, Christmas Tree Shops warned customers to be wary of online scams using its name. The chain's customer service department has already been shut down, and according to the CTS website, gift cards, credits and coupons are no longer accepted.

"Please note, Christmas Tree Shops does not sell online," according to the CTS website. "There are a number of fake websites and Facebook pages claiming to be Christmas Tree Shops. Be sure you are accessing our official website and Facebook page before providing any personal information."

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.