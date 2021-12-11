EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A shortage of Christmas trees is sweeping the nation, forcing farms to close sales early this season.
Roger Unangst and his wife Trudy are the owners of Unangst Tree Farm in Bath. They have been running the business for over 30 years.
Unangst says they start getting trees ready as early as November 1st, before officially opening for the Christmas season.
"We've been doing this for 37 years. The last day is December 21 and that's historically the day," said Unangst.
Unfortunately this year, that's not the case. Unangst made the announcement Saturday morning that they would be closing early for the 2021 season, 11 days sooner than normal.
"The breaking point was as simple as, 'there's a shortage of trees.' 10 years ago we were not getting the number we needed, so there was a shortage coming along."
Unangst said that, mixed with a 30% demand increase during Covid and surrounding farms also closing early for the season, made it almost impossible to keep up with.
"This past week has been insane. We've been selling 4-5 more trees than we should have per day. We knew as soon as the other farms started closing, they were focusing on us. Our sales started jumping to the point where it was really going to affect us next year."
Families who enjoy the tradition of picking out a tree for the holidays say they are saddened by the news of the shortage, which is a national problem.
"I was shocked when we came here to find that out that this was the only tree farm open for 20 miles. It really hits home about the shortage," said tree shopper, Barbara McGorry. "For the families that will miss out, it is just really sad."
"It's upsetting," said tree shopper Amanda Plummer. "Everyone should get a Christmas tree. I cant believe there's a Christmas tree shortage. With everything else going on this year, it's not very surprising."
Unangst says the only way to solve the issue of the Christmas tree shortage is lots of time and lots of patience.