BETHLEHEM,Pa. - Get your tree-throwing ability out as a popular, if not odd, way to celebrate the holiday season is back in Bethlehem.

More Miles Automotive will host the Bethlehem Christmas Tree Toss for Charity.

There will also be a small tree for kids to throw.

Donations of $5 per throw are encouraged.

Proceeds will go to Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.