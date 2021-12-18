BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A holiday tradition in Bethlehem has Christmas trees going airborne to raise money for a local nonprofit.
The Peter Kearns Memorial Christmas Tree Toss returned to More Miles Automotive Saturday afternoon.
The event is named after the former owner of Meineke Car Care who started the event in 2002.
Participants simply make a donation, pick a tree and throw it as far as they can.
Many in the community participate, including law enforcement.
Proceeds benefit Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley.