ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District's school board approved a purchase of more than $88,000 for Chromebooks for middle school students Thursday night.
The amount covers 308 Chromebooks with warranty, theft protection and adapters, and will be supported by Comprehensive School Improvement funds.
Despite a 6-1 approval, the purchase inspired debate among board members.
Board member Patrick Palmer requested information on the whereabouts of the laptops, to which he was informed they had been delivered to the school, but it had not been confirmed whether they had been delivered to students.
Board Vice President Lisa Conover commented that there had been a violation of the board's policy related to purchases and discussed accountability to the policy, noting, "We should have had the cart before the horse."
Conover voted "no" on the purchase.
MAPS purchase
The board also voted to approve purchasing the MAPS, or Music Art Puppets Sound, program at a projected cost of $30,000.
The program is said to provide art and music opportunities for non-English speaking students at the elementary and secondary Newcomer Academies.