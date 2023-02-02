ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A church in Allentown announced that it has acquired another property.

Resurrected Life Community Church, located at 144 North Ninth Street, said it acquired Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ.

"This is a historic and momentous occasion," according to a Facebook post by Resurrected Life Community Church.

Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, also commonly referred to as the Liberty Bell Church, is located at 620 Hamilton Street. The church has been in operation for 260 years, but over the last few decades, times got tough.

"For the better part of the last 20-30 years, like many congregations we've seen a decline in membership, finances aren't as strong as they had been," Geoff Brace, a deacon at Zion's Reform U.C.C., said back in October 2022. "We hit a critical point."

It was known back in October that Zion's Reform U.C.C. was being passed on to Resurrected Life Community Church out of Allentown.

"We are thankful that Zion's Reformed Church sees Resurrected Life having the capacity to continue their legacy," said Gregory Edwards, senior pastor of Resurrected Life Community Church, back in October.

People had expressed concerns about the future of the church's Liberty Bell Museum, which is where soldiers hid the Liberty Bell from the British during the Revolutionary War. The Resurrected Life Community Church had said preserving the Liberty Bell Museum is important to them and they want to make sure its history continues.

"It's a part of the history of the city, it's a part of the history of the church," said Pastor Edwards.

"One of the things we want to do is utilize the beautiful sanctuary as an opportunity to do performing and creative arts, to have vivid discussions around a variety of things in the heart of the city. We're excited about going downtown," Edwards added.