EMMAUS, Pa. - A Lehigh County church celebrated the completion of a pipe organ project four years in the making.

It was made from two older organs from two churches.

The dedication of the rebuilt organ was held Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Emmaus.

The "new" organ combines one from St. John's and another donated by Grace Lutheran Church of Allentown, which closed in 2019.

The work was supposed to be finished in 2021, but the pandemic changed all of that.

The church persevered, and what was once old is new again.