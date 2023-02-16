ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For 60 years Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum has sat in the basement of the Old Zion church. It honors the location where the Liberty Bell was hidden from British soldiers during the Revolutionary War.

However, the church has changed hands and the new owners recently took over, and sent a letter to the museum that its location is history.

In the letter dated Feb. 10, Resurrected Community Church head Pastor Gregory Edwards informs the Liberty Bell Museum it can't enter into a new lease agreement.

The museum, sitting in the basement of Zion's UCC, which houses a Liberty Bell replica, and honors Zion's role in hiding it from the British during the Revolutionary War, had a $1-a-year lease agreement with Zion's.

However, after Resurrected recently took over, the letter states their new offer of $1300 per month for three years became too contentious and any deal is not in the best interest of the church.

This past summer the State Historical and Museum Commission awarded a historical marker to Zion's for protecting the Liberty Bell.

The museum, which celebrated its 60th year in September, helped ring in 4th of July celebrations but concern over its future dates back to January 2022, when Zion's board agreed to sell the church due to dwindling parishioners and funds.

Soon after that decision we spoke to then-Museum Director Reverend Josh Knappenberger.

"Are you concerned right now for its future?" I asked him.

"Yes, to a degree," he said.

The past is prologue to this as the museum's place appears to be history.

The letter adds extensive rehab work is required for the church, and sustainable programs to cover those and operating costs must be developed.

If not, Resurrected Community Church says it will find itself in the same place as Zion's was.

What happens next? We reached out to both the museum and Resurrected but did not get a response.

The letter states a meeting between the two could come next week.