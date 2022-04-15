BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Good Friday is one of the holiest days in the Christian religion. After two years of COVID, worshippers were able to mark the day fully this year.
The Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem was able to hold all of their in-person events, including the Stations of the Cross.
"Faith has to be expressed when you express it, it opens our hearts to receive the blessings that God wants to give to us," said Father Andrew Gehringer.
And at Living Hope Presbyterian Church in Allentown, Pastor Anthony Phelps delivered a special service to honor this sacred day.
"Good Friday is the day that He died for our sins and rose from the dead three days later, so the service is on 11 scripture readings to tell the story of Jesus's passion, his suffering, his crucifixion," Phelps said.
"Every day of our lives we want to stay focused on what Christ has done for us and dying for our sins to give us new life so we can live joyfully," Phelps said.
Pastor Phelps admits he himself was not raised in a Christian family, but finding God and Christ changed his life.
"What Jesus did for me as a sinner is what transformed me to live not for myself, but for Him out of gratitude for His grace," Phelps said.
Christians will celebrate Christ's resurrection from the dead this Easter Sunday.