ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Ash Wednesday is a time for Christians to mark the start of Lent and begin a season of fasting.
"It's going to be a little different this year, going along with safety protocols that we have had in place during the pandemic," said Paul Wirth with the Diocese of Allentown.
Instead of the traditional way priests would swipe the sign of the cross on worshippers' foreheads, it was done at a distance, with some sprinkling ashes rather than making direct contact.
"Pope Francis asked that all priests around the world do this, this way this year and its not a new tradition. Actually in many countries the sprinkling of ashes is normal but all Catholic churches will be doing it different this year at Pope Francis' request," Wirth said.
At St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Allentown a drive-thru seemed like the best option. Masks and gloves on, pastors used a Q-tip to mark the sign of the cross.
"The personalization of doing it with your finger on a real forehead was so beautiful and this is not quite that but it's better than nothing," said Pastor Barry Michael.
Pastor Harry Heffelfinger agrees. The look on people's faces when they get their ashes means a lot.
"Grateful, that's what I would say, grateful," Heffelfinger said.
In Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, the drive-thru method worked well. But Pastor Cindy White says you can get your ashes right at home.
"You do not have to have a pastor or priest dispense ashes to someone," White said.