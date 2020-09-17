EASTON, Pa. - Some local churches are helping raise money to buy school supplies for kids in the Easton area.
First Moravian Church, Easton and Arndt’s Lutheran Church, Forks Township are raising funds for school supplies for elementary and secondary school children. The fund drive will run from now through Nov. 5.
The funds will be used to purchase bulk school supplies with a goal of raising $2,000. Purchases will be made locally as much as possible.
“We are requesting monetary gifts towards this project to minimize people having to shop, handle, or transport supplies,” said Sue Wexler from First Moravian Church, who is co-chairing the project.
Arndt’s Lutheran will be collecting the funds and the safe packing of the supplies will take place at First Moravian Church.
Distribution will be during the week of Nov. 16 and will be through Family Connection at the school district and the Easton Pantries, which will have the supplies available at their regular food distribution dates.
Donations for the project can be sent by check made out to “Arndt’s Lutheran Church” to Arndt’s Lutheran Church, 1851 Arndt Road, Easton, PA 18040.