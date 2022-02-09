ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As world leaders try to stave off conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the ongoing tension is hitting close to home for a group of parishioners in the Lehigh Valley.
On Wednesday activists and religious leaders came together to spread a message of hope and solidarity in an hour of uncertainty.
"We got together and we said we need to do something," Father Richard Jendras explains to 69 News. "What could we do for Ukraine right now? We can pray."
Father Jendras is Pastor at Saint Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Allentown. Wednesday's prayer service was the first in a series of services meant to help draw the Ukrainian community together at time of crisis for an embattled nation. Next week a similar service will be held at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church in West Easton.
"It's so important for us to stand united, to get together and to remember our motherland. We are Americans but, we are Ukrainians by heritage," Oksana Koziak, a member of the Ukrainian National Womens League of America, tells 69 News.
Many who attended Wednesday's prayer service have close ties - either family or friends in Ukraine who are hoping for the best but bracing for the worst.
"They have bomb shelters. They have instructions for people, what to do in case war comes. But they have to stay calm and keep praying and hoping," Marta Fedoriw, an advisor to the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, explains.
Despite a massive buildup of troops, there is optimism for peace through strength and solidarity and a hope that it could be instrumental for a region entrenched in turmoil.
"We know Germany was not very willing to support Ukraine but, slowly but surely they're coming around. England is the best. The UK and of course the Eastern European NATO Countries - like Poland," Fedoriw says.
"Ukraine could lose over 50,000 civilians. But there will also be Russian losses," Father Jendras says. "We do have to pray for the Russian people. This is not something that is under their control."