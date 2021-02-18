EASTON, Pa. | An Easton woman has been sentenced for her role in the armed robbery of an Easton gas station that netted her and her alleged partner thousands of dollars in stolen cigarettes.
Northampton County President Judge on Wednesday sentenced Christina K. Conrad to 1 to 2 years in county jail in connection to the February 2020 gunpoint robbery of the Square One Exxon in Easton.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in January to a single felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery. As part of plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to withdraw the remaining felony charges of robbery and theft.
Authorities allege Conrad and her boyfriend, Barry McRae, robbed the gas station and convenience store where Conrad previously worked in the early-morning hours of Feb. 5, 2020.
Police charged McRae with single felony counts of robbery, theft and conspiracy. The 48-year-old is currently scheduled for trial in May and remains in Northampton County Jail after failing to post $150,000 bail, following his arrest last March.
Easton police were dispatched to the Square One Exxon at 158 S. Third St. just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
Store employees said a man in dreadlocks wearing a silver Halloween-type mask and a woman wearing a ski mask robbed the store at gunpoint, stealing several cartons of cigarettes. Authorities later determined the assailants made off with $9,750 worth of smokes.
The store’s video surveillance showed the robbers arriving in a black SUV, according to the criminal complaint. The female suspect could be seen dragging black trash bags behind the counter into which they loaded the cigarettes.
Surveillance video showed them leaving in the SUV, heading north on Larry Holmes Drive toward the Free Bridge and Phillipsburg, N.J.
Easton police contacted Phillipsburg police and the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission about the robbery and the vehicle headed into New Jersey. Authorities said the occupants of the SUV threw several items out the window that were collected by bridge commission officers.
The items included a silver mask, a dreadlocks wig, woman’s boots and a pair of woman’s sweatpants. Surveillance footage from the bridge showed the items being thrown from the SUV, and store employees confirmed the male robber had been wearing the mask and wig, according to police.
Investigators said a license plate reader in Phillipsburg recorded the SUV used in the robbery and its New York license plate. A license plate reader along I-78 in Hunterdon County, N.J., reportedly recorded the SUV heading west toward Easton hours before the robbery and another license plate reader in Warren County recorded it driving east less than 15 minutes after the robbery, according to police.
Investigators said the vehicle was registered to McRae.
A day after the robbery, an assistant manager of the Square One contacted Easton police to report that Conrad, a former employee, had contacted another former employee two days earlier asking for help robbing the store.
Police said a source reported Conrad had been staying in New York at the time with her new boyfriend, who was later identified as McRae.
Investigators secured a search warrant for phone records and allege that McRae’s cell phone number was near the Square One during the robbery and near the license plate reader on I-78 after the robbery. They allege it was also near a Walmart in Lower Nazareth Township hours before the robbery. Surveillance video from the store allegedly shows McRae and Conrad, wearing the same clothing worn during the robbery, according to court records.
During an interview with investigators, an ex-employee confirmed that Conrad had contacted him a few hours before the robbery and asked him to help rob the Square One. He reported that she planned to rob the store of cigarettes and re-sell them in New York City, according to the criminal complaint.
He turned her down, and police said he identified Conrad from surveillance photos. The source who told police that Conrad had been staying with her new boyfriend also identified Conrad from surveillance photos and the man in the photos as her new boyfriend.