QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A family-owned network of dealerships in Pennsylvania and New Jersey said Wednesday it is expanding operations.
Ciocca Dealerships said it has finalized an agreement to acquire dealerships in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The group will acquire Kerbeck Chevrolet of Atlantic City, Kerbeck Buick GMC of Atlantic City, Kerbeck Cadillac of Atlantic City, and the Kerbeck Corvette dealership. The acquired stores are located on N. Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The acquisition brings the total number of stores to 24 with 16 brands, including the recently added Subaru dealership in Pleasantville, New Jersey.
“We are very pleased to announce the company’s expansion into the Atlantic City market,” says Gregg Ciocca, founder and CEO. “Everyone is excited to become involved in the community and meet our new customers and team members in Atlantic City. The energy and growth in this area made this an exciting opportunity to add to our family of dealerships.”
“Our goal is to continue the excellent service the Kerbeck Family has provided to its customers in Atlantic City for the past 45 years,” Ciocca says. “We look forward to delivering that top-quality service to new and existing customers in the years ahead.”