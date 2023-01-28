LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant has abruptly closed in Northampton County.

A Ca Mia, specializing in northern Italian cuisine, ceased operations this week after more than a decade of business at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door.

"I am sorry to inform you that A Ca Mia is closed [due] to the long-term effects of COVID and inflation," the posted message reads.

Restaurant ownership found it "hard to see a path forward," according to the announcement.

"Thank you so very much for your continued support and your understanding in this discussion," the message continues. "My sincere and deepest apologies."

The note offered no guidance for individuals who hold A Ca Mia gift cards.

Efforts to reach the restaurant's owner or manager have been unsuccessful, with calls to the business and a message sent to the business' Facebook page going unanswered.

On Saturday, a distressed customer with a $50 gift card who also purchased a $50 gift card for a friend just prior to the holidays peered through the shuttered restaurant's windows.

The customer said two other individuals - each with a $100 gift card - had also just stopped by A Ca Mia seeking information on possible ways to redeem their cards.

"It's really frustrating," said the customer, who wished not to be identified. "I don't know what I'm going to do. You'd think the owner would've given some notice before closing so customers could've used [the gift cards]. I guess I'm just out of luck now."

Prominent Lehigh Valley chef and restaurateur Paolo Nota opened the BYOB, full-service A Ca Mia in November 2012 in the Lehigh Town Center, about a mile east of Walnutport.

Nota, who has been in the restaurant industry for more than four decades and previously operated the now-closed Paolo's Italian Restaurant in Northampton, sold A Ca Mia to chef Eric Murphy about five years ago.

Nota continued cooking at A Ca Mia until late 2022, when he decided to take a cooking gig at his longtime friend and one-time protege Joseph Jurkivo's restaurant, Fiamma Italian Grill, on Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

The pair originally linked up in the mid-1990s, when Nota was cooking at the former Pane E. Vino Restaurant (current site of Fiamma) and began mentoring Jurkivo.

"No matter how old you get you never stop learning and I am honored to be able to keep learning from Chef Paolo Nota and hopefully carry on his legacy when he decides to retire one day hopefully not to soon!" Jurkivo wrote on Fiamma's Facebook page earlier this month. "Together we will use all of our knowledge and skills day in and day out to bring you the absolute freshest and highest quality food we can."

On Saturday, Jurkivo stressed that he has never met A Ca Mia owner Eric Murphy and Fiamma played no part in the Lehigh Township restaurant's closure.

He also made clear that Nota simply joined Fiamma's culinary team as a chef and is not an owner or business partner.

Still, lack of details surrounding A Ca Mia's closure has led to inaccurate information spreading throughout the community, including some A Ca Mia customers wrongfully placing blame on Fiamma, Jurkvio said.

"I don't know [Murphy], and I had nothing to do with any of that," Jurkivo said in regard to A Ca Mia's closure. "I can't even concentrate on my business because I'm getting screamed at over the phone, I'm getting private messages that I'm no good and I'm getting one-star reviews on the internet."

"I understand people are upset over a gift card, and I understand people had reservations and the restaurant just closed on them, but I don't understand how some of these people are deliberately trying to hurt me. I had nothing to do with it."