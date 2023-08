EASTON, Pa. - City Administrator Luis Campos is expected to return next week "on a part-time basis, two or three hours a day," a little more than a month after he collapsed while jogging, Mayor Salvatore Panto said at a city council meeting Wednesday night.

Campos collapsed while jogging on July 5. Campos had been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he collapsed.

Panto named deputy city administrator David Hopkins as the acting administrator while Campos was in the hospital.