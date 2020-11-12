ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Most businesses aren't back in the office, but City Center Allentown says they're seeing interest for office space.
They just signed two new office leases for 5 City Center, one with Raymond James, the investment firm. 69 News was able to confirm the second office is for international accounting firm Baker Tilly.
City Center thinks Allentown is in a position to gain new business from companies looking to get out of dense metro areas like New York.
However, this is just the beginning of this trend.
"The development of a younger workforce will be, I believe, inhibited if there isn't this opportunity for collaboration and mentorship," said City Center President J.B. Reilly.
International real estate firm JLL tells 69 News they estimate about 80 percent of workers will return to the office at the end of 2021.