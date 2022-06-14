ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Construction is officially underway on a new apartment complex in downtown Allentown.
Officials broke ground Tuesday on the $25-million 1010 Apartments community, located at 1010 Hamilton Street.
The 125-unit, four-story building, set to open in summer 2023, will be a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
Other features include a lounge with a coffee bar and fireplace, a courtyard with a firepit and grills, a bocce court, cornhole and a dog park with outdoor seating.
Residents can park next door in the new Maple Street parking garage.
The groundbreaking also means a substantial development outside of the Neighborhood Improvement Zone.
"When the NIZ was being planned over 10 years ago, the ultimate goal was to start spreading the economic development throughout Allentown," said J.B. Reilly, City Center president. "Ten years later, we are doing a $25-million project on the 1000 block of Hamilton Street, which I think is what the legislation intended, and what Sen. Pat Browne envisioned, so this is very meaningful from that standpoint."
Also during Tuesday's event, City Center announced a new initiative.
It's investing $1 million in a neighborhood to be known as "Downtown West."
The Downtown West Investment Fund will offer interest-free loans for the acquisition or redevelopment of properties between 9th and 15th streets, and Walnut and Turner streets, City Center said.
“We see Downtown West as an up-and-coming neighborhood that’s ripe for investment with many opportunities,” said Reilly, in a statement. “We’re exploring a variety of programs to encourage small investors to buy into Downtown West..."
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says revitalizing the Downtown West district has become a strategic priority, as partnerships are already in place and underway to help renovate and improve facades and streetscape.
"Whatever your memories of downtown Allentown were, whether it was from the Hess's years or from the early years of redevelopment, it's totally different," he said. "You've got to see it to believe it, you've got to come down."