1010 Apartments Allentown groundbreaking
Ali Reid | 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Construction is officially underway on a new apartment complex in downtown Allentown.

Officials broke ground Tuesday on the $25-million 1010 Apartments community, located at 1010 Hamilton Street.

The 125-unit, four-story building, set to open in summer 2023, will be a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

1010 Apartments Allentown City Center Investment Corp.

Rendering of the proposed 125-unit project called the 1010 Apartments, to be located at 1010 W. Hamilton St.

Other features include a lounge with a coffee bar and fireplace, a courtyard with a firepit and grills, a bocce court, cornhole and a dog park with outdoor seating.

Allentown planners OK City Center apartments at site of former AAA building

Residents can park next door in the new Maple Street parking garage.

Also during Tuesday's event, City Center announced a new initiative. It's investing $1 million in a neighborhood to be known as "Downtown West."

The Downtown West Investment Fund will offer interest-free loans for the acquisition or redevelopment of properties between 9th and 15th streets, and Walnut and Turner streets, City Center said.

“We see Downtown West as an up-and-coming neighborhood that’s ripe for investment with many opportunities,” said J.B. Reilly, president of City Center. “We’re exploring a variety of programs to encourage small investors to buy into Downtown West..."

