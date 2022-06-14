ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Construction is officially underway on a new apartment complex in downtown Allentown.
Officials broke ground Tuesday on the $25-million 1010 Apartments community, located at 1010 Hamilton Street.
The 125-unit, four-story building, set to open in summer 2023, will be a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
Other features include a lounge with a coffee bar and fireplace, a courtyard with a firepit and grills, a bocce court, cornhole and a dog park with outdoor seating.
Residents can park next door in the new Maple Street parking garage.
Also during Tuesday's event, City Center announced a new initiative. It's investing $1 million in a neighborhood to be known as "Downtown West."
The Downtown West Investment Fund will offer interest-free loans for the acquisition or redevelopment of properties between 9th and 15th streets, and Walnut and Turner streets, City Center said.
“We see Downtown West as an up-and-coming neighborhood that’s ripe for investment with many opportunities,” said J.B. Reilly, president of City Center. “We’re exploring a variety of programs to encourage small investors to buy into Downtown West..."