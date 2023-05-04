ALLENTOWN, Pa. - City Center Allentown has officially opened "The Gallery," its 13th apartment building in downtown Allentown, bringing 107 new housing units.

The five-floor mixed-used building is made up of studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom layouts, with rents starting at around $1300.

"There are three store fronts on Hamilton Street," says COO of Residential for the company, Zack Sienicki. "One will be a Mexican restaurant."

City Center announced that restaurant, Amigos Mexican Grill, at the ribbon cutting Thursday. The owners, Kevin Rodriguez and Angel Ramirez, lifelong friends and downtown Allentown residents, will be offering fast-casual options with late-night service.

The other two storefronts are occupied by DeSales University.

"This is one of our more amenity-rich buildings. It's got a great large rooftop, a huge dog park with a nice new mural," Sienicki said.

There's also a new roof deck.

"The view is really quite fantastic for this block and some of the things planned for Downtown West in general," Sienicki said. "You're really right in the mix."

This is just the latest building in what they're calling the "Downtown West" neighborhood between 9th and 12th streets. It will soon be joined by Archer Music Hall just across the street on Hamilton and a boutique hotel. There's also another apartment building - 1010 - coming just down the block.

City Center says demand is still quite high.

"There's people moving here from New York and New Jersey for jobs. There are people from the neighborhoods," Sienicki said.

City Center says The Gallery is already 70% leased but there are still openings.