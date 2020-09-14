The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley is kicking off its 2020 campaign, and this year, help is needed more than ever to rebuild.
Allentown's City Center is pledging to match donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million.
The money will be used to help fund educational programs for kids, wellness programs for seniors, emergency housing initiatives and food pantries.
Officials with United Way say the community building fund is more important now than ever, because many local people are still reeling from the impact of the pandemic.
J.B. Reilly, president of City Center Allentown and the campaign's co-chair, talked to WFMZ's Joy Howe about how the company is ready to help.