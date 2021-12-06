ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new work and living space project is taking shape in Allentown.

City Center is now pre-leasing the first of what it calls "Live x Work" units. They'll be part of The Hive Residences apartment complex on the 100 block of North Seventh Street.

It's scheduled to open next spring.

The "Live x Work" units offer a workspace with a storefront on North Seventh, and an apartment above it. Move-in-ready workspaces will range from 800 to 1,200 square feet, including restrooms and space for employees.

Four one-bedroom units and a two-bedroom unit are available for pre-lease. 

"We are seeing strong demand from entrepreneurs wanting to live and work in the same location,” said Zachary Sienicki, vice president of City Center Residential.

“These Live x Work Units are perfect for professionals from lawyers to artists and photographers, retailers or any small business looking to grow.”

