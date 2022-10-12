BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A major announcement came Wednesday for the city of Bethlehem. City leaders say Bethlehem is undergoing an economic and cultural renaissance, and now they want it to have a community center on the Southside.
Winston Alozie, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Bethlehem, says this project is a long time coming.
"I'm hopeful to see community spaces, areas where kids can get all the schoolwork, I'm hopeful to see all the recreational spots," Alozie said.
The project is in its infancy, as the details are still being worked out. Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds says the project will go through different phases. Right now they are figuring out what the community is looking for in a rec center and what types of services it would offer. Then comes the real planning.
Mayor Reynolds said, "We're going to try to figure out how we raise the money to build it, but how do you make it financially sustainable and how do you make it something that matches the vision that our community is looking for."
And organizers say they want the community to shape the building and what it offers. They're looking for input from all generations, but Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy says he wants students' voices to be heard.
"Let the kids talk about, you know, what their experiences are in the neighborhood, what would they like to see, be able to do, what kind of place they want to be able to call their community center," Roy said.
While this project may be just taking form, many organizations and community members say they are committed to making it happen.