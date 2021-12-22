EASTON, Pa. - What started as a fun way to pass the time and keep the Big Easy Easton Brass band united during the pandemic turned into something much more.
"I had these 30 mini figures of the band, and I'm like, 'I've got to put them somewhere. I've got to put them in a scene," said Jeremy Joseph, who leads the band. "To pay homage to these businesses and the people that make Easton what they are is really what Brick Easton is all about."
Brick Easton is a collection of more than a dozen models of the city's sites and businesses.
Joseph recreates the scenes using Lego bricks. His latest design is Easton's Winter Village and ice rink. It took months to make.
"I really wanted to take everything that's great about the holidays in Easton and bring it into one model," said Joseph.
You can see it through the window of SmARTivities downtown. If you step inside and look closely, you'll spot Lego-versions of community and city leaders.
"80s version Mayor Panto," said Joseph.
There's also Santa, of course, and Will the Red Rover.
"Brick Easton really shined a light on the community and what's important to us," said April Khalil, the owner of SmARTivities. "The reaction of the public has been overwhelming."
SmARTivities now sells several Brick Easton souvenirs.
"We're making the mugs," said Khalil.
Given all of Easton's festivities and new additions, Joseph says the possibilities for more creations are endless.
"There's a lot of battery-powered motion that you can do with Lego," said Joseph.
Joseph is thinking about using that to make Bushkill Park, and Technic Legos to build the free bridge.
"There is just so much to this city," said Joseph. "Easton is a magical place."