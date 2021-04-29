ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When there's an emergency you expect a quick response, but in order to do that the vehicles need to be working properly. In Allentown that task is in the hands of the City of Allentown Garage Mechanics.
"As a mechanic we have to know each and every make," said emergency maintenance technician Julio Vargas.
And they work on a large range of vehicles.
"Anything the police department owns, they range from fire department, anything the fire department owns, trucks, ambulances, pick-up trucks, dump trucks, loaders, pavers," Vargas said.
It's an important job, but the mechanics say they are not being respected, and it's not the City of Allentown. They are overseen by a third-party company called Centerra.
"They need to make industry wages that this type of work is calling for, so they're tired," said Service Employees international Union District Leader Daisy Cruz.
And they say it's more than just wages - they're understaffed, new employees are not being trained properly, and mechanics are not able to service the vehicles they feel is right.
"Whether it should be repaired or serviced at that time, when it needs it or possibly repairing it in a different manner that doesn't seem safe or correct so we don't get so many comebacks," Vargas said.
So the union has voted to strike. A union representative says they are in the middle of negotiations, and right now workers plan to stay on the job.
"We don't want to leave them in hiatus. We want to stick together, but we want to show Centerra that we are united and at any given time we can walk," Vargas said.
Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell says he hopes the parties can come to an agreement and adds the city respects workers' rights.
Centerra says they disagree with the union's assertions and they will continue good faith efforts to negotiate.