ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown is preparing for two to three inches of snow Sunday night into
Monday morning.
Officials report brine trucks have been applying brine to main, secondary, and tertiary roads, including
some alleys.
This will continue until the storm begins or as temperature allows.
The City’s Emergency Operations Center will operate 30 trucks from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Sunday. This will be a salting operation before plowing.
Starting at 7:00 p.m., there will be a total of 40 trucks dispersed throughout the six snow districts.
Beginning at 7:00 a.m., that number will increase to 44 trucks.
Information on snow removal in Allentown can be found at allentownpa.gov or by calling 610-437-SNOW or 610-437-7669.
The Sunday night trash and recycle collection will begin at 4:00 a.m. This is a change from the usual start time of 2:00 a.m.