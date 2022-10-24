ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown announced Monday there will be free transportation to Downtown Allentown for Halloween celebrations.

The announcement made on Facebook says there will also be free parking.

The post writes that LANTA will offer free rides throughout the city between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 with the presentation of the below pass.

You can have it printed or on your phone. LANTA bus routes and schedules can be found here.

The post continues to write that Allentown Parking Authority will offer free event parking to parade attendees through 1 p.m. at the Spiral, Community, and Strata decks on Saturday.

Tickets for free parking will be given to those who arrive prior to 1 p.m. for the Halloween Parade. You'll need to present the ticket upon leaving the garage to avoid being charged.