BETHLEHEM, Pa. | State Representative Susan Wild has announced the awarding of a $2.9 million grant to the City of Bethlehem, in support of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op’s plans to bring a community-owned grocery store to 250 E. Broad St.
The co-op announced its location in March and is working with Peron Development and Boyle Construction to open the store in late 2022, and which will be open to all shoppers.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Congresswoman Susan Wild for her leadership in getting $2.9 million for this very important and worthwhile project,” said Bethlehem Mayor Robert J. Donchez. “I am very excited that this will assist the Food Co-Op with their permanent location on East Broad Street and to begin to put down roots in our community. The Food Co-Op will serve the Bethlehem community with the needed service of fresh groceries and produce in a walkable area. This project will be an important catalyst in the recently completed Northside 2027 Neighborhood Revitalization Plan.”
The funds are among almost $10 million to be awarded to nine organizations within the district, officials stated.
“We are very excited to be on this list of recipients, and are extremely grateful to Rep. Wild and her staff, and to the Mayor and staff of City Hall who supported this request for funding,” said Kelly R. Allen, chair of the food co-op board. “We look forward to bringing an urgently-needed grocery store to our community, where everyone can shop. When open, our full-service store will support local producers, provide well-paying jobs, and bring healthy, fresh food to our neighbors.”
The Bethlehem Food Co-Op was organized ten years ago, and since then has grown its membership base to 935 households and organizations, officials say.
Its mission encourages physical, social, and economic health by providing healthful, affordable food; emphasizes local, sustainable, humane and natural food systems; and offers unique educational opportunities to the entire community.
For more information, visit Bethlehem Food Co-Op's website.