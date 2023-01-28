BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem will hold a virtual information session about its new grant program, the Community Recovery Fund, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 p.m.

The session will discuss the funding opportunity available to nonprofit and community organizations that are helping with the community's most pressing needs and helping Bethlehem residents recover from the pandemic.

Up to $750,000 in grants will be awarded in the city's first round of funding. Nonprofit, community organizations, and programs that serve marginalized communities, such as low to moderate income households, LGBTQ+, BIPOC, unhoused, and food insecure communities, will be prioritized.

The meeting will held on Zoom and registration is currently open.