BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The City of Bethlehem will not officially take part in the debate over the Bethlehem Landfill expansion in Lower Saucon Township, officials said Tuesday.

During his report at City Council's meeting, Mayor J. William Reynolds said Bethlehem would not officially obtain "party status" in the legal process reviewing Waste Connection Inc.'s proposed expansion of the landfill off Applebutter Road.

Entities or individuals who are granted party status can participate in public hearings about the landfill plan.

Reynolds said the decision was made based on the advice of legal counsel.

"It is a legal opinion that we are going to follow," the mayor said.

During a February meeting of City Council, residents called upon councilmembers to take action to stop the proposed landfill expansion. At that meeting, however, Solicitor John Spirk said the city had no control over the land adjacent to the landfill.

Reynolds had also said that even though he was "not happy" about the expansion, only Lower Saucon Township has the right to stop the development.

On Monday, the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners passed a resolution stating its opposition to the expansion.

Last week, Northampton County Council voted to seek party status, joining the ranks of the City of Easton, Hellertown Borough and St. Luke's Anderson Campus, among others, that have officially joined the fight against the landfill.