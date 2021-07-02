EASTON, Pa.| Mayor Sal Panto Jr. has announced that on Friday, June 25, a settlement on the sale of the 185 S. 3rd Street property, a former Days Inn, next to city hall was completed.
The property was purchased by Peron Development for $3,499,080, officials report.
The developer says they are is planning to build an apartment and retail/entertainment complex known as The Confluence. Its three buildings will collectively house 240 apartment units in one and two-bedroom layouts.
The site will reportedly have 19,600 sq. ft of retail space; 12,400 sq. ft. of entertainment; 8,800 sq. ft. of residential amenities; and 5,200 sq. ft. of artist studios.
It will also offer more than 200 onsite ground floor parking spaces for residents and visitors. A pedestrian bridge that connects to the City of Easton Intermodal Parking Garage next door will be constructed by the developer, officials noted.
In July 2019, The City of Easton says it issued a request for proposals for the development of the site, which is the largest parcel of vacant property in the downtown business district. Developers were encouraged to propose a dense, urban, mixed-use development.
The 3-acre site was formerly home to the Days Inn hotel, which the city purchased in January 2018 and subsequently demolished the hotel.
In addition to Peron Development, other project partners include Boyle Construction Management, Omnes Landscape Architecture, Civitas Regio, and USA Architects.
“As a young boy I passed this once vibrant part of our city many times. I look forward to this project bringing that vibrancy back to this site,” said Mayor Sal Panto, Jr. “It is a welcome sign to our downtown community and helps us rebuild our city back to pre-urban renewal day levels. It is important for the future of our city that we grow our economy. The Confluence development meets and exceeds all of our goals.”
“We are incredibly excited about the future of Easton and purchasing the property is a significant step forward toward developing the project,” said Mike Perrucci, Owner of Peron Development.” We look forward to working with the City as we continue the land development process.”