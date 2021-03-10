EASTON, Pa. - Easton Mayor Sal Panto said he was shocked to see the city was allotted to receive less than $3 million in stimulus funds from the federal government.
"$2.69 million doesn't even replenish the lost revenue last year, let alone this year and next year," Panto said.
The mayor said the city was estimating it would receive between $15 to $18 million as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Panto said he suspects the low number is because Easton was not designated as a "metro city" despite it being part of the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton Metropolitan Area. He also thinks Easton partnering with Northampton County on its federal Community Development Block Grants several years ago was likely a contributing factor.
"What the federal government is telling us is that we should be getting 42% of their [Northampton County] $60 million [stimulus] that they're getting. And that's why Easton wasn't listed as a metro city. That's fine, but I want to make sure we are getting not $2.69 million. I want to make sure we're getting $15-$20 million," Mayor Panto said.
Mayor Panto said smaller cities like Sharon and State College received nearly $10 million more in stimulus money than Easton. He said the city has a long way to go to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.
"We're not out of this pandemic financially...we're doing better than some cities but we're not doing as good as we could be," he said.
Easton's admissions tax, which comes from ticket sales for events at attractions like the State Theatre and Crayola, only brought in $48 in the first two months of 2021. Mayor Panto said it typically brings in $500,000 per year.