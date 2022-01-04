EASTON, Pa. - Easton has more change on the agenda for 2022.
"It's undergoing a tremendous renaissance," said PA. Rep. Robert Freeman, (D) District 136. "It's a vital, vibrant place."
Centre Square hasn't been spruced up in 60 years, so renovations will begin in March, and are scheduled to wrap up by July.
The Mayor admits it'll be a mess during construction, but says it'll be worth it.
"The circumference will be 10 feet wider to allow us to have more recreational opportunities and concerts and things like that, and then the traffic pattern, of course, is restoring our ring road back to two ways," said Easton Mayor, Sal Panto.
While several housing projects are in the works, the ones you'll see filling up with residents this year include the Seville, the Commodore, the Mill at Easton and Easton Yards.
The crane arrives next Tuesday for the new Fourth Street Parking Garage. That should be ready by early summer.
Some of the 20 million dollars Easton is getting from the American Rescue Plan will go toward creating driveways or parking pads in people's backyards.
"We have money allocated for affordable housing. We have money for facade restoration," continued Mayor Panto.
Come the fall, work will begin on a trail that connects College Hill to downtown. That project is expected to take about a year to complete.
Maurice Luker, Exec. Dir., Corporate, Foundation & Govt. Relations, Lafayette College is excited about the changes.
"We'll have places for people to relax, benches. We hope to have artwork along the way to extend the idea of the Karl Sterner Arts Trail," continued Luker.
"Tremendous access points that give you an amazing view of the downtown and would provide a wonderful walking, biking connection," continued Freeman.
The Marquis, the Confluence, the Watermar, and a pedestrian/biking bridge across the Lehigh are also all still in the works.
Construction on those projects just isn't planned to take place in the next twelve months.